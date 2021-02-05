Here’s what you need to know about Maryland’s new mass COVID vaccination sites

Maryland health officials are expected state’s first two COVID-19 mass vaccination sites Friday in Baltimore and Prince George’s County.
Officials already are warning there are limited doses available and to expect a wait for an appointment.
Until now, the state has relied mainly on hospitals and health departments to vaccinate priority groups that include more than 2 million people. Those in nursing homes and long-term care facilities have been vaccinated through a federal contract with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies and more pharmacies are likely to be added soon.
Here’s what you need to know:
Where are the sites?
Baltimore Convention Center — 1 W Pratt St., Baltimore, MD 21201
Six Flags America in Prince George’s County — 13710 Central Ave, Bowie, MD 20721
How do I make an appointment?
The Baltimore Convention Center site will be operated by the University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine and will continue to offer COVID-19 testing.
People who qualify for the vaccine can register for an appointment online at www.umms.org/BCCvaccine. Those without computer access or in need of assistance can register by calling 443-462-5511.
The Six Flags site initially won’t have its own registration system, as recipients will be chosen from a health department list. Kaiser Permanente, with help from the National Guard, will operate the Prince George’s County facility.
Does this mean counties will get fewer doses of the vaccine?
State officials haven’t said how many doses would be available immediately at the mass clinics, only that vaccines would be offered by appointment to health care workers, seniors, some essential workers and others in designated groups.
Health departments fear losing a substantial number of doses to the state sites and officials aren’t getting enough answers from the state on supplies or how they should allocate scarce doses. County health officers are often left to decide on priority groups, shortages and long-term planning.
The state is guaranteeing local health departments will receive a minimum number of doses each week, from 300 to 975 doses, though the actual total number varies.
Will there be more mass vaccination sites?
State officials said they would add another mass vaccination site at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore in mid-February and were planning additional mass sites in Western Maryland, Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore.
Are there any other places to get vaccinated, aside from these two locations?
Yes. For more information on where else you might be able to get vaccinated in various counties or pharmacies click here.
Baltimore Sun reporters Hallie Miller and Meredith Cohn contributed to this article.