Third correctional officer at Baltimore City jail complex dies of COVID-19, union says

A third correctional officer working at the Baltimore City jail complex has died of the coronavirus, a spokesman for the officers’ union said.
The officer, who was not identified, died Friday night. He or she had worked at the minimum-security Baltimore City Correctional Center on Greenmount Avenue.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and coworkers of the officer,” Patrick Moran, president of the local chapter of AFSCME, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, wrote in a statement. “Prisons have proven to be one of the most dangerous places anyone can work before the pandemic. The coronavirus has only compounded the danger.”
It’s at least the third case of a Maryland correctional officer dying of the coronavirus in a year. The first, a woman in her 60s, had worked 20 years in the system before she died in June. Three months later, a male officer in his 60s and veteran of 26 years died of the virus. Both worked at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center.
He said the department received 1,950 doses and will have to administer 75 percent of them to receive more.
Moran said the administration of Gov. Larry Hogan has moved too slowly to inoculate correctional officers working in dangerous conditions.
“It is unacceptable that we are going to again attend another service for a fallen brother,” he said. “Maryland has the means and the resources, but they just don’t have the will to put them to work, so sad.”
Spokesmen for the department and the governor did not immediately return messages Saturday morning.