Maryland adds 809 new coronavirus cases, records 8 more deaths

Health officials on Saturday reported 809 new cases of the coronavirus and 8 additional deaths in Maryland.
Since March 18, more than 115,533 people have tested positive for the illness in Maryland. 3,693 people have died.
The number of hospitalizations continues to plateau, with 361 listed Saturday. Of those hospitalized, 85 are in intensive care, the lowest number since March.
The percentage of positive tests was 3.7%, according to Maryland health officials.
The Johns Hopkins coronavirus resource center, which calculates positivity rates differently than the state does, reported a positivity rate of 6.3% for the past week in Maryland. The World Health Organization recommends that governments wait until positivity rates are 5% or lower for at least two weeks before reopening.
Hopkins also has a higher overall death count for Maryland: 3,828.
There have been nearly 6.5 million confirmed cases of the virus and almost 200,000 deaths in the United States, according to numbers from the Johns Hopkins coronavirus resource center. Of the nearly 1 million coronavirus related deaths worldwide, the U.S. accounts for more than 20%.
This article will be updated.