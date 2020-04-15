Federal judge orders the release of Baltimore man awaiting trial amid coronavirus outbreak

A federal judge on Wednesday granted the emergency release of a 50-year-old Baltimore man who was arrested on gun and drug charges last month, according to court documents.
Derrick Boone, was arrested and appeared in court on March 12. After a March 16 detention hearing, arguments were made that Boone should be eligible for release due to a pre-existing medical condition that put him at risk for contracting COVID-19, the deadly disease caused by the new coronavirus.
Boone suffers from asthma and high blood pressure, court documents say. Previously, the court denied Boone’s release arguing that he “poses a risk to the safety of other persons in the community.”
Boone was invited by the court to file a motion for reconsideration. At the time, there were no reported positive cases of COVID-19, court documents say.
Boone was being held at the Metropolitan Transition Center (MTC), which has since started reporting positive cases of COVID-19. In light of the outbreaks in other Maryland prisons and MTC being placed on full quarantine after a corrections officer tested positive, Assistant United States Attorney Brandon Moore and Assistant Federal Public Defender Maggie Grace came to an agreement on Boone’s release.
Boone’s release was approved under “strict conditions," according to court documents.
The court cited several stories from The Baltimore Sun’s reporting on the deteriorating conditions in Maryland prisons and the rapidly growing cases of infected inmates, correctional officers and contractual staff.
The court ordered Boone to “comply with all directives from federal, state, and local government pertaining to public health, including COVID-19.”
Boone was indicted on eight charges last month stemming from a Dec. 19, 2019 incident, including possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, and possession of firearm by a prohibited person, according to court documents.
The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services has reported 93 cases of coronavirus – 77 of those cases were found inside of Maryland prison facilities directly – a significant jump from 57 total cases just a week before.
One inmate in his 60s has died, according to the department.
Other Baltimore inmates have since voiced their complaints about the unclean prison facility conditions, including Travis Gary and John Waters III, two inmates located directly across from MTC inside of the Baltimore City Correctional Center.
In other court changes, late Tuesday afternoon, Maryland Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera ordered trial courts to identify and release prisoners statewide who are at-risk for the coronavirus and pose no threat to public safety.
Barbera’s order opens the door for prisoners to be released on a case-by-case basis. In addition, the closing of courts has been extended through June 5.
Close to a month ago, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced she would stop prosecuting anyone arrested for possessing drugs including heroin, attempted distribution of any drug, prostitution, trespassing, minor traffic offenses, open container and urinating in public.