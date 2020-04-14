Maryland’s highest court issues sweeping order to help prevent spread of coronavirus in juvenile detention centers

The state’s highest court took sweeping actions late Monday to protect juveniles already behind bars and to keep more youth from being detained unless absolutely necessary, the strongest response yet to the growing threat of the coronavirus.
Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Ellen Barbera ordered judges handing juvenile cases to determine whether jailing the juvenile would cause “serious health risks to the juvenile, other detained individuals, staff or the community,” before locking them up. Barbera also ordered the judges to put in writing all of their reasons for detaining a juvenile offender.
The order comes as the state is reporting a growing number of coronavirus cases in adult and juvenile detention facilities.
This story will be updated.