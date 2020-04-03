xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Maryland reports 17 confirmed coronavirus cases inside state’s correctional system

Phillip Jackson
By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 03, 2020 11:23 AM

The Maryland Department of Corrections announced Friday that it has confirmed that 17 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed inside correctional facilities statewide.

As of Thursday evening, three inmates, eight contractual staff, four correctional officers and two Division of Probation employees have all tested positive for COVID-19, according to a media release from the Office of Communications and Outreach.

Advertisement

The confirmed cases are in the Jessup, Baltimore and Hegerstown region.

This story will be updated.

Advertisement

Latest Coronavirus

Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement