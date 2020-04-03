Maryland reports 17 confirmed coronavirus cases inside state’s correctional system

The Maryland Department of Corrections announced Friday that it has confirmed that 17 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed inside correctional facilities statewide.
As of Thursday evening, three inmates, eight contractual staff, four correctional officers and two Division of Probation employees have all tested positive for COVID-19, according to a media release from the Office of Communications and Outreach.
The confirmed cases are in the Jessup, Baltimore and Hegerstown region.
This story will be updated.