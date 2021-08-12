Maryland reports over 1,000 new COVID infections for first time since April; hospitalizations up 300% since last month

Maryland health officials reported 1,047 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, the first time since April the state has recorded more than 1,000 cases in a day, as hospitalizations surged over 22% since Monday.
Before Thursday, the last time the state recorded more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases was April 28, according to health department data.
The state said 490 people were currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Thursday, the first time since May 22 so many people with the respiratory illness occupied hospital beds. On Monday, 400 people were hospitalized.
Cases and hospitalizations were declining in late April and May.
Now, as the highly contagious delta variant spreads, both cases and hospitalizations are surging.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maryland increased by 45% over since last Thursday and more than 300% compared to the same date last month, the data shows.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control map for community transmission continues to show more virus spread in Maryland.
Carroll County is now the only jurisdiction in the state that has a “moderate” level of community transmission, according to the CDC.
Every other locality in the state has what the CDC defines as “substantial” or “high” community spread.
Within the last 48 hours, the federal agency’s graphic evolved to show more counties in the state have reached high community transmission.
Allegany, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Prince George’s, Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties are all colored red on the map, indicating high virus spread.
Continuing its stagnant vaccination campaign, the state continues to creep closer to having 60% of its people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Health experts, concerned about the summer surge and the delta variant, have said the most effective way to curtail the rising numbers is for more residents to get vaccinated and to wear masks while indoors in public places.
According to CDC guidance, residents of every jurisdiction in Maryland except for Carroll County should be masking indoors considering the level of community transmission.
Baltimore and Prince George’s and Montgomery counties are the only localities currently requiring face coverings indoors. Anne Arundel County requires masks inside government buildings, and Howard County — which boasts the highest vaccination rate in the state — is following suit, beginning Saturday.