Nursing homes in Maryland account for just over half of the deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to new data released Tuesday evening by the Maryland Department of Health.
There were 4,406 coronavirus cases in the state’s nursing homes Tuesday, and the facilities account for 471 of Maryland’s coronavirus deaths. That means more than one in five of the state’s 20,113 confirmed cases as of Tuesday are attributed to nursing homes.
Note: Map excludes one location in Anne Arundel County for Brightview Senior Living which had one reported case, as the state did not designate which specific facility the case was reported at.