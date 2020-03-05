“It was a difficult decision, but participant safety has to come first," the festival said in a statement on its website. “Although, as of this morning (Thursday), there have not been any confirmed cases in Maryland, we believe, because of Baltimore’s positioning just north of Washington, D.C. and south of large cities such as New York and Philadelphia, it would be prudent to side with safety and mitigate potential further spread among the more than 1,000 expected attendees – with some traveling from across the nation."