Who should get a COVID test, how often and what type? Here’s what public health experts say.

Testing has become an integral part of a layered approach to keeping individuals and communities safe, in addition to vaccinations, boosters, masks and ventilation. So who needs a PCR or rapid test? Public health experts have answers.
Tests are most critical for those who have been exposed to COVID-19 because they live, work or have gathered with someone who is positive. It’s also critical for people to be tested if they have symptoms, which include fever, cough, difficulty breathing or loss of smell, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PCR tests typically conducted at a testing site and processed in a lab are the best at detecting COVID-19, with results in a day or two.
At-home rapid tests that come in a box from a store or public distribution site are more convenient and show they can detect the latest omicron variant. They are, however, considered a little less reliable, especially in people with no symptoms, said Matthew Frieman, a longtime coronavirus researcher and professor in the University of Maryland School of Medicine’s Department of Microbiology and Immunology.
Public health experts suggest people exposed or with symptoms using a rapid test should use one swab test and then another a few days later if the first result is negative. (There are typically two tests in the at-home test kits.) That gives the virus enough time to spread in the body and be detected. People should stay home or wear masks while they await results.
Healthy people who work in person might want to have regular PCR or rapid tests performed.
Those visiting assisted living facilities and other places where people are at high risk due to age or medical condition often are required to be tested within a day or two of visiting. Public health officials say it still may be a good idea even if it’s not required or when seeing the grandparents at home. Older people often have trouble gaining or sustaining immune system defenses.
Dr. Jinlene Chan, Maryland’s deputy health secretary for public health services, adds that people should be tested before and after travel. And she said children should be tested so they can return to school safely after the holidays and so they can stay in the classroom when others test positive for the virus. Many schools are participating in a state schools testing program for that.
Those who want to go to an event or holiday gathering might use one rapid test the day before, Frieman said. That way there is time to get a PCR test to confirm a positive result.
Latest Coronavirus
Frieman said all this assumes tests are available, which for now, they may not be. If there are no tests, people with symptoms should avoid gatherings and healthy people should rely on all the other layers or protection.