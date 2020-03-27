Who gets lifesaving care — and who doesn’t — when there’s a crush of coronavirus patients? Maryland is coming up with a plan.

Hogan’s Maryland Surge Task Force reports there are approximately 1,040 ventilators available in the state. The group is taking a more official inventory of ventilators available in all hospitals and health facilities statewide — and figuring out how many more may be needed. Officials in New York, now a center of the pandemic in the United States, have said they will need thousands more than are likely to be available. Federal officials have sounded a different note, saying there is not a shortage yet.