Advocates working to get COVID-19 vaccine to Baltimore’s hard-hit Latino community

“Who’s going to respond to us if the vaccine hurts us? Where are we going to go? What doctor will we see?” asked Marisol, 43, who lives in Greektown, and is uninsured and undocumented. She asked The Baltimore Sun to use only her first name because of her immigration status. Marisol had to stop her work as a hotel cleaner because she has two immune diseases and fears getting COVID-19.