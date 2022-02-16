Maryland adds 24,800 reinfections to COVID-19 dashboard as state approaches 1 million cases

Maryland health officials confirmed Wednesday what many Marylanders learned the hard way — thousands of people are being reinfected with COVID-19 since the omicron variant emerged.
The Maryland Department of Health added 24,800 such infections to the total cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in its public dashboard.
The dashboard shows the state is approaching a major milestone — 1 million confirmed cases — though the tally is likely far higher, as many people are not tested or have taken at-home rapid tests, the results of which aren’t included in the state’s count. There were 481 new cases reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 994,577.
It’s unclear how many instances of reinfection had already been counted as cases in the overall tally.
Public health officials have found that the omicron variant that now dominates cases is far more contagious and more likely to break through vaccine protections. Though, those officials say vaccines are still working as intended, preventing severe cases requiring hospitalization or causing death.
The 24,800 reinfections date to late September, state officials said, to just before the omicron variant was detected.
Maryland counts the case as a reinfection if the person has not had a positive COVID-19 test within the past 90 days, the health department said.
Generally, cases are plummeting from the pandemic high in mid-January and leading to an end to mask mandates around the state .
There are now 677 people hospitalized, less than a fifth of the peak close to 3,500, state data shows. About 3.5% of cases tested in the state are positive, below the 5% considered the unacceptable level of spread of the virus.
State leaders are still encouraging people to be vaccinated, as there is no predicting if and when another variant begins circulating and health officials say the shots and booster shots are considered the best protection.