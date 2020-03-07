Officials at a Rockville retirement community that was visited by a Marylander who tested positive for the new coronavirus say none of its residents have been diagnosed with and none are exhibiting symptoms of the illness.
The Village at Rockville also reported in a statement Saturday that Maryland Department of Health officials have told them the risk of potential exposure associated with that individual’s visit on Friday, Feb. 28, between noon and 6 p.m. remains low.
“However, taking the best practice in precaution, The Village at Rockville is working closely with the MDH to follow their recommended procedures for monitoring conditions of residents and team members who attended the event through March 14, 2020,” the statement read.
“Our primary focus is to maintain our highest level of well-being for our residents and team members,” said Kyle Hrebren, executive director at The Village Rockville, which is part of the National Lutheran Communities and Services, a Rockville-based nonprofit ministry of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. “We will remain diligent in taking the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of our community and the greater Rockville community.”
Out of what the statement called “an abundance of caution,” The Village at Rockville has postponed all gatherings and public events until March 14. Additionally, visiting hours will be restricted.
Three people who tested positive this week for the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease were on an Egyptian cruise on the Nile River, as Gov. Larry Hogan reported during a Friday evening news conference about the Montgomery County residents, the first confirmed cases in Maryland.
The three — a couple in their 70s and an unrelated woman in her 50s — are currently isolated in their homes and their symptoms are abating, officials say.
Five of their family members have been advised to be tested and officials continue to trace their contacts with others to determine if more people should also be tested, Fran Phillips, deputy state health secretary for public health, said during the news conference.
Health officials say 70 to 100 residents, visitors and staff at the event might be at risk for contracting the coronavirus. They are urging them to monitor for symptoms, such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing, until March 13. They have also been told to take their temperature twice a day and notify their health care provider if it’s greater than 100.4 degrees or if they have other symptoms.
Hogan announced the three positive tests Thursday evening and then declared a state of emergency, allowing Maryland to mobilize its emergency operations center and ramp up its coordination with local and federal agencies.
The respiratory disease has sickened more than 100,000 across the globe and killed more than 3,300. As of Saturday, a total of 44 Marylanders have been tested, with 41 negative.
The state stopped listing the number of pending tests online Saturday. Eight of the 44 were pending as of Friday evening.
As the Rockville event also included guests from the greater community, the MDH has requested that those guests contact their health care provider or the Maryland Emergency Agency Call Center at 410-517-3720. These individuals will also continue to be monitored for symptoms through March 14.
But Hreben said they won’t necessarily need to isolate themselves.
“The MDH has confirmed that those who attended the event do not need to be self-quarantined unless symptoms of a fever, cough or a respiratory illness occur,” Hreben said. “Additionally, the MDH has also confirmed that those who did not attend the event do not need to self-monitor.”
According to the statement, Karen Sroka, director of clinical services for the ministry, The Village at Rockville had been educating residents and staff members about coronavirus weekly and following recommendations from both the Centers for Disease Control and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services before the reported visit.