Phoenix Academy, Maryland’s only recovery high school, begins its first school year

Random drug testing happens multiple times a week. Relapse isn’t necessarily grounds for expulsion — depending on how students handle it, says Varga. Faculty encourage students to be honest about drug use when it happens. “It’s going to look really different if they come to us to say, ‘Hey, look, this is going to show positive on my test. This is what’s going on; this is what happened. I’m feeling really awful about this; I need some help,’” she said. “We want them to take accountability for their own recovery.”