Baltimore-area nursing home staff, residents inoculated against COVID-19 as the vaccination program continues

“The vaccination is overall smooth,” he said. “But big and small issues will surface once more doses become available. Maryland, as the rest of the country, has to think ahead of the time and plan for what we are going to face in three or four months from now. Starting from around April, we may have a lot of doses, but many people would be hesitant to take them. This is the right time to start the vaccination campaign and get people to register for COVID vaccination.”