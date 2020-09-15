Working the steps during coronavirus can be tough. Baltimore-area experts offer tips on managing recovery.

To combat the effects of physical separation from loved ones, Jason Martin — Sheppard Pratt’s addiction services director — urged those struggling with addiction to seek out human connection. Right now, he said, it’s all too easy to just sit at home and sink into a depressive episode, which may in turn prompt people to seek comfort in substance use. Likewise, he encouraged those who have friends or family members struggling with addiction to reach out to their loved ones, even before they ask for help.