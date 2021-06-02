Mass COVID vaccination site at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore slated to close in July

The M&T Bank Stadium mass vaccination site will close in July, according to the Maryland Stadium Authority.
The actual date is unclear. A notice on the authority’s website says the last day will be July 2, with no first doses given after June 10. But during a meeting Tuesday of the authority board, members said the site would close July 15.
The board said hours already had been reduced after an estimated 200,000 doses were administered at the site on the stadium’s club level.
A spokesman for the Maryland Department of Health did not respond to a request for comment, saying only that a news release would be coming soon.
Gov. Larry Hogan has said that the mass sites would begin winding down soon, with demand waning. The focus for the state’s vaccination campaign would be on small, more focused clinics.
The state operates more than a dozen mass sites around the state.
This article will be updated.