Maryland hospitals setting up ‘triage tents’ to assess patients ahead of possible surge of coronavirus infections

Dr. Harold Tucker, chief medical officer and one of the COVID-19 incident commanders for the GBMC HealthCare System, said while he hopes the hospital will not need to use the tents, medical leadership wants to anticipate what might happen. While some have warned that the disease will continue to spread and infect more people over the next few weeks or months, others, including President Donald Trump, have asserted that the number of cases will substantially drop in April, or with the onset of warm weather.