Maryland hospitals juggle mounting COVID-19 cases but still have beds

Atlas said non-COVID-19 cases, such as car crash and heart attack victims, have dropped in the past month in the hospitals but remain the bulk of the hospitalizations. There also have been dozens of people hospitalized due to a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A, a contagious liver infection often linked to drug use and some sexual behavior. Maryland has reported 265 cases this year, many times the normal number, and close to three-quarters of them have required hospitalization.