As Maryland horse racing tracks close to public, officials monitoring coronavirus impact on Triple Crown races

The Jockey Club joined track operators from California to New York in announcing temporary spectator bans at its facilities. The most immediate impacts will occur at Laurel Park, where racing is scheduled on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. But the empty stands won’t be as much of a shock as they might be in other sports; the average crowd for a race day at Laurel Park is about 500. Most hardcore fans engage with the sport through remote betting, which won’t be affected.