Federal government pledges to send more than 1.8 million rapid COVID-19 tests to Maryland

“To date, we have received about 15% of what was announced, but these are relatively new screening tests which require both staff training and field validation,” he said in an email. “As part of that process, we are conducting a limited rollout pairing the BinaxNOW and PCR testing to ensure that a) the BinaxNOW is used as part of a predetermined screening test plan and b) that BinaxNOW performs effectively in the field for screening.”