Who gets a COVID-19 vaccine booster? For now it depends on where you live

When Gov. Larry Hogan ordered COVID-19 boosters for some Marylanders earlier this month, he made the shots available for more people than elsewhere in the nation but didn’t go as far as some other countries.
The Maryland order specifically said the doses should be available to residents in assisted living facilities, drug treatment centers and group homes for those with developmental disabilities.
The move raised the ire of advocates for other medically fragile groups at high-risk from the disease caused by the coronavirus and thrust the state into a growing debate over who should — and shouldn’t — get an extra dose of vaccine right now.
“Why not those with mental health conditions?” asked Shannon Hall, executive director of the Community Behavioral Health Association of Maryland. “What is the rationale?”
The inclusion of some but not other people in different places speaks to the varying interpretation of available data at state, national and international levels, according to scientists and observers who are flummoxed by the mishmash of rules that change depending on how providers interpret orders and where people live.
Federal regulators will debate the matter Friday. And while disagreement is likely to persist in the scientific community over what a growing pile of studies shows, official steps by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could help quell the clamor.
“It’s been very confusing and there have been a lot of mixed messages around this, and it would be easier if everyone waited for the regular process,” said Dr. William Moss, executive director of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s International Vaccine Access Center.
“Instead we have people making decisions from the White House to the state,” he said. “It’s not done with ill intent. But unfortunately the FDA and CDC are taking a while, and part of that is being rigorous in their reviews, but the official process is taking longer than people are comfortable with.”
In the regular process, the FDA determines vaccines are safe and effective and the CDC recommends who should get them and when. Both have advisory committees to assist the decisions, and the FDA’s panel meets Friday to consider approval of extra doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for anyone age 16 and older to combat waning immunity, as the company requested.
Moss said so far seniors are the most likely candidates for extra shots because they have less robust immune systems and are more at risk for severe COVID-19. He anticipated federal regulatory agencies would approve a third dose for those age 65 and older who already have had two doses of an mRNA vaccine. After that, he said, “It gets trickier.”
Two FDA scientists who recently resigned from the agency and other international vaccine experts published a review this week in the journal The Lancet that said extra doses were not currently necessary for the general population, disagreeing with officials from President Joe Biden’s administration, who called for the availability of boosters all around by Sept. 20.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said it is reviewing the need for boosters but given supply constraints it is calling on nations to focus instead on the getting initial vaccines to everyone around the world.
The FDA meeting won’t be the last word, as “the booster doses have taken on a life of their own,” said Dr. Kathleen Neuzil, director of the University of Maryland School of Medicine’s Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health.
But she said she will be closely following the agencies’ advisory panel work.
“I worry that it will be confusing to people if we have advice from many different sources,” Neuzil said. “We have established processes in the U.S. .... These processes are transparent, objective and thorough.”
Other countries also have thrown their own orders into the mix. For example, England recently announced extra doses for those age 50 and older and Singapore set the bar at age 60. Israel, which is producing a lot of the data considered in the United States and elsewhere, already offered boosters to all vaccinated residents and may do it again.
The United States has ordered a third vaccine dose only for those who are immunocompromised by cancer treatment, transplants and other conditions and didn’t have much of a response to initial doses. (The booster language itself is producing controversy as many experts say “doses” shouldn’t be considered “boosters” in cases where there was little or no immune response to boost.)
Scientists also are urging the public to understand the role of vaccines and boosters.
The goal isn’t to prevent every infection but to stave off severe illness and death. The available vaccines are doing that still, with fully vaccinated people sometimes getting sick with a fever and aches and other symptoms but not having trouble breathing and needing hospitalization, said Dr. Anna Durbin, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Immunization Research and professor in the Bloomberg School of Public Health.
“They are still highly effective,” she said of the vaccines during a COVID webinar Wednesday. “The purpose of a vaccine is not to prevent every single symptom. … For the vast majority of people in the United States a booster is not indicated.”
She said “breakthrough” cases, or infections in those fully vaccinated, are to be expected.
In Maryland, there were nearly 16,000 such infections among nearly 3.5 million residents fully vaccinated in the first eight months of the year, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health. Fewer than 1,200 of those people were hospitalized and 130 died.
Data shows, however, that the far more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is having an increasingly larger effect. A quarter of infections recorded in July were among the fully vaccinated, with the percentage nearly doubling from the previous month.
Hogan said the state has taken action to protect the most vulnerable, though officials did not explain why some groups were left out of the orders for extra doses.
Hogan has pushed repeatedly to expand access to boosters, as well as vaccinations generally, though he eschews other statewide public health measures such as mask mandates and restrictions on businesses and public spaces.
In expanding boosters beyond what federal officials call for in the state’s assisted living facilities, he has leaned on a pilot study led by the state health department that he said found waning immunity in 60% of vaccinated residents. The state has not responded to repeated requests for information on the year-long, $842,600 emergency contract with LabCorp to measure levels of protective antibodies produced by vaccines in 500 residents of such facilities.
Maryland Department of Health officials called this month’s orders “the first part of a statewide booster operation” that will last several months.
“The Maryland Department of Health continues to take decisive action — particularly absent clear guidance from the federal government — to save lives and protect Marylanders from this deadly virus,” Health Secretary Dennis Schrader said in a statement.
“Most recently, this includes moving ahead on making additional doses available to residents in congregate settings,” he said. “With the preponderance of scientific evidence — including our antibody study of nursing home residents — indicating waning vaccine effectiveness in the elderly, this is a critical step to protect our most vulnerable populations.”