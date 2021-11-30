Maryland, nation keep watch for omicron, but the message is the same: Get vaccinated and boosted

“While there is still much unknown about the omicron variant and how it will spread, the most important thing Marylanders can do right now is to get vaccinated or get a booster shot,” Hogan said. “It is the best way to maintain your immunity and protect yourself and your family from severe illness. All Marylanders age 18 and older are eligible for boosters, and we continue to have the supply and the capacity to provide a vaccine to anyone who wants one.”