University of Maryland School of Medicine creates website on kids’ wellness during coronavirus

The University of Maryland School of Medicine has launched a website to help provide the latest information to parents, as well as pediatric medical providers, on keeping children safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.
The virus has infected hundreds in Maryland and tens of thousands across the country so far. Maryland health officials reported that as of March 27, there are four children ages 0-9 with the related coronavirus disease, COVID-19 — including a Howard County 5-year-old. Another 11 people ages 10-19 have it.
The university website aims to provide both professional guidance for practices and practical tips for parents navigating the outbreak. It includes information on preventing infections but also on maintaining general health.
“It’s very important that our health systems are prepared,” said Dr. James Campbell, professor of pediatrics and an infectious disease specialist at Maryland, who spearheaded the Kids & COVID-19 resource page. “We want to make sure children are still vaccinated and have access to routine pediatric care that is essential to keeping children healthy.”
The site provides guidance and protocols from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 and on general topics such as care for other illnesses.
The site also includes links to other resources, including some educational sites, as schools and day care centers have been ordered closed.