Top Hogan health adviser pushes back against Maryland governor’s latest coronavirus reopening decisions

A top adviser to Gov. Larry Hogan pushed back on the governor’s decision to open the state’s restaurants, gyms and malls, saying the moves allowing indoor gatherings could erase progress on containing coronavirus cases.
The comments, written in multiple tweets, came from Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkin’s Center for Health Security. Inglesby said said he agreed with the public health messages Hogan made at a Wednesday news conference, but not all of the following steps.
Inglesby reiterated the comments from Hogan and Fran Phillips, the state’s deputy health secretary, that said the “fight against the virus is not over” and “all of us have to exercise personal responsibility.”
“But I don’t agree we should end limits on indoor large gatherings,” he said in the posts. “We shouldn’t restart conventions. There’ve been outbreaks of COVID in indoor restaurants and bars, so they will also be higher risk. Casinos will also pose new risks unless major mitigation efforts made. Group gatherings are situations where this virus has great capacity to spread widely.”
Inglesby pointed to other states that more fully reopened and are now seeing spikes in cases.
Maryland’s cases are “moving in the right direction” — 519 new cases were reported Wednesday — but Inglesby said they are not yet low enough. And there could be increased spread of the virus from recent large gathering to protest of police actions.
“We should wait to see how the state does in the coming weeks before making changes,” he wrote.
Inglesby, who has become a high-profile commentator on the virus, said he was asked to respond to the steps taken by Hogan. The governor laid out a timeline for further reopening the state from the pandemic-related shutdowns in a press conference the day before.
The orders relate to indoor dining, outdoor amusements, indoor gyms, casinos and malls. All will be able to operate with restrictions over the next couple of weeks, provided local leaders go along with the decision.
Latest Coronavirus
The city and several counties have moved more slowly to reopen.