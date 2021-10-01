University of Maryland hospital workers are now largely vaccinated, even if many COVID patients are not

The University of Maryland Medical System, the state’s largest hospital network, announced Friday that 98% of its doctors and other clinical workers had abided by system and state mandates to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Officials considered that “significant progress,” along with vaccination of 96% of the extended system staff of 29,000 that includes physician offices and urgent care centers.
All Maryland hospitals agreed in principle last June to vaccinate workers, though on different timelines. Then Gov. Hogan ordered that hospital workers get at least one shot by Sept. 1 or be tested regularly.
Some systems, such as the University of Maryland’s, set an Oct. 1 deadline when they would drop the testing option. Employees who did not get a shot or an exemption on medical or religious grounds are on unpaid leave and have 30 days to comply or resign.
The Maryland system was the first to publicly report the rate of compliance.
“In health care, keeping our patients and colleagues as safe as possible is our first and highest responsibility, and the overwhelming body of scientific evidence tells us that vaccines are one of the most effective tools we have to prevent infection, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” said Dr. Mohan Suntha, the Maryland system’s president and CEO, in a statement.
“Over the next 30 days, we will work with those unvaccinated team members who are now on administrative leave to get them vaccinated and back to work as soon as possible,” he added.
The high degree of uptake stands in stark contrast to the patients in the hospital with COVID-19, who are overwhelmingly unvaccinated. There 776 people hospitalized Friday, many times the number from earlier this summer but below the pandemic peak in January of 1,952.
About 64.6% of the U.S. population and 70.3% of Maryland residents have been at least partially vaccinated.
State and hospital officials made a major push to encourage vaccinations among health care workers, including those in the state’s nursing homes where the most initial COVID-19 deaths were recorded.
The shots protect not just vulnerable patients and residents, but the health care workers who were putting themselves in harm’s way to care for those infected. Many sought vaccinations in December 2020 when health care workers were among the first to be offered vaccines and more did so during the nine months since, but hold-outs remain.
Subsequently, mandates have become common on university campuses, in business offices and in health care settings, with the backing of many public health experts.
At least 14 Maryland colleges and universities required students and many employees to be vaccinated before the fall semester. School officials say the majority had complied.
There have been legal challenges in Maryland and elsewhere, but mandates for vaccines, against the influenza virus for example, have been largely held up by courts and widely adopted in school, health care and other settings. Anecdotal reports in the media from several states show that such requirements are pushing more people to get vaccinated.
More than 214 million Americans have been given at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine with side effects normally mild and not long lasting, compared to the effects of catching the coronavirus. Deaths in the country from COVID-19 area are approaching 700,000 after more than 43 million infections.
Some have argued that the COVID-19 vaccines are different because they are new, and until recently not fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. But public health experts say the COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to be highly safe and effective.
Dr. Lisa Maragakis, senior director of infection prevention for the Johns Hopkins Health System, said there has been extensive efforts to educate health workers and others about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.
And though Hopkins also was having success in vaccinating staff, she said she supports mandates to increase uptake even more — just ask officials did with the influenza vaccine.
“We have the experience of knowing that we did everything we could to answer questions, cajole, provide the vaccine for free, make it widely available, and we only got so far,” she said.
“We know from influenza that we got to 80%, maybe 85%, but when it was mandated you’re really insure everyone is vaccinated unless you get an exception,” she said. “We’re taking the same approach with the COVID vaccine and letting the science guide us.”
