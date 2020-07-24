Hospitalizations for coronavirus tick up in Maryland, prompting local but not state restrictions

One of the top measures that Gov. Larry Hogan said he would monitor when it came to lifting pandemic related restrictions in Maryland was the number of hospitalizations for the coronavirus — and it is going up.
Bed use began ticking up earlier this month after weeks of declines. And while the total remains far below the highs of April and May, the sustained creep is more than the governor’s reopening plan suggests is acceptable before new restrictions should be imposed.
The governor said during a Wednesday news conference that he was “concerned that we’ve seen a slight uptick” in hospitalizations this week, but he noted that ICU bed use went down and remains flat.
The number hospitalized is “down 70 percent from the peak of 1,711, which occurred 83 days ago on April 30,” he said. “Some of this slight uptick is younger patients, who fortunately are not as sick as those older, more vulnerable, more serious cases, many of whom were coming form nursing homes.”
There were 528 hospitalized Thursday, and daily increases have grown by more than 3 percent for several days in a row.
The governor has slowed the reopening of the state in response to the increase in cases and hospitalizations, and pressed local leaders to crack down on bars and restaurants where young revelers are not complying with the distancing and masking orders, said Mike Ricci, a Hogan spokesman. And Hogan “will not hesitate to take statewide actions if and when we deem them to be necessary,” Ricci said.
But with cases spiking in many other states, some local leaders, including in Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties, have been looking at the data and responding differently.
They have reimposed restrictions in recent days that include a ban on indoor dining or additional mask requirements. In a letter this week, a half a dozen of the state’s largest jurisdictions called on Maryland health officials to consider new statewide measures.
There were 664 new cases reported in the state Thursday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to more than 80,800. There were 23 new hospitalizations reported, bringing the total currently hospitalized to 528.
Hospitalizations exceeded 1,700 as late as May 6. They declined for weeks to 385 on July 10 before rising again.
In Hogan’s Roadmap to Recovery, he outlines three “stop signs requiring the easing to slow, stop, or even be reversed.” They included indications that Marylanders were disregarding physical distancing and significant outbreaks of community transition. A third was an unexpected increase in hospitalizations or a sustained increase in cases requiring intensive care.
A footnote indicates that that increase would be three days of COVID-19 hospitalizations in which the increases were larger than the seven-day average. Though the cases have dropped significantly from their highs, that bar appears to have been met this week, when there were four days in a row when the daily increases exceeded the weekly average.
But Hogan has all along called for some flexibility with the measures, pointing to general trends that show the pandemic in hand.
He said he would not begin reopening the state until there were 14 straight days of declining cases. But there was more of a general downward trend when he lifted his stay-at-home order in May. Some local leaders criticized that move as premature and chose to keep tighter restrictions in their jurisdictions.
When Hogan moved to allow more activity in June, there also was not a sustained testing positivity rate below 5%, a measure of how much disease is circulating. That drew pushback from a top adviser to Hogan, Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.
The increases in hospitalizations have continued to catch the attention of public health officials.
“I’m concerned about the trends seen in Maryland,” said Dr. Leana Wen, a George Washington University professor of health policy and management and former Baltimore health commissioner. “We’ve seen what happens when other states reopen too soon and are too slow to reimpose restrictions: they experience explosive spread and preventable illness and death.”