Trump administration slams Hogan and Maryland for lack of pandemic-related nursing home inspections

The Trump administration called out Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan in a harshly worded letter Wednesday for a lack of coronavirus pandemic-related inspections of nursing homes, deeming the state’s effort a “failure.”
The letter said the state not only missed federally mandated deadlines, but with just over half of the facilities inspected, had the worst record in the country by far. That was jeopardizing the safety of particularly vulnerable seniors.
“I write today to express my extreme concern for the health and safety of Maryland’s aged population due to your state’s failure to conduct federally-required infection control inspections of Maryland nursing homes,” began the letter signed by Seema Verma, head of the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
“To prevent transmission of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), I urge you to immediately complete inspections of all of your state’s nursing homes as soon as possible,” it said.
Hogan has run afoul of the Trump administration before, particularly since the pandemic’s beginning when the governor sought tough restrictions to stem the virus’ spread as federal officials took a largely hands-off approach and President Trump himself dismissed the seriousness of the situation.
That made the stern rebuke “more disturbing,” said state Sen. Clarence Lam, a Democrat from Baltimore and Howard counties and a physician.
“The Trump administration, of all people, coming down on the state, pointing out that we are deficient when it comes to completing these tasks is disturbing,” he said.
“It’s especially disappointing since the Hogan administration, with great fanfare, said it was sending strike teams into nursing homes,” he said. “They said delays were due to lack of PPE, but there are nationwide shortages. This just shows a real lack of follow-through.”
Hogan administration officials have blamed a lack of protective gear for delays in inspections, but they have not explained why the state has not caught up.
Verma’s letter says the state submitted a corrective plan but doesn’t detail what was included in it. The letter also said Hogan officials requested federal assistance with inspections.
The inspections are a federal requirement, though they are conducted by states. Federal officials ordered immediate inspections on March 23 to ensure the nursing homes were compliant with infection control practices. But by June, states including Maryland hadn’t done enough inspections and federal officials set a deadline at the end of July.
Only Maryland and two other states missed the deadline, the letter says.
“Alarmingly, Maryland ranks last and far behind the other states, having inspected only 54.9 percent of its nursing homes,” the letter says.
“To illustrate the extent of Maryland’s failure to complete the required inspections, it is notable that the next lowest state has inspected 80 percent of its nursing homes,” it says. “It is absolutely critical that you immediately prioritize the health and safety of your state’s nursing home residents by completing the Trump Administration’s required inspections for all certified nursing homes in Maryland and confirm facilities are in compliance with federal infection control requirements.”
The letter notes that 4,596 Maryland nursing home residents tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,133 have died. That places the state seventh in the nation for cases per 1,000 residents and ninth for deaths.
Hogan officials didn’t respond immediately to request for comment.