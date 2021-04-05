Maryland to open COVID vaccine eligibility to all adults, starting Tuesday at mass vaccination sites

Everyone in Maryland who is 16 or older will eligible in one week to get the coronavirus vaccine at any site offering shots in the state, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday.
People age 16 and older can get shots starting Tuesday at the state’s mass vaccination sites. The state will require every vaccine provider in Maryland to offer shots to people 16 and up as of April 12.
Teenagers who are 16 and 17 can only get shots at sites offering the Pfizer vaccine, one of three in use in the U.S., the governor’s office noted in a tweet, as that is the only vaccine approved for people in that age group.
Cases in the state have been ticking up this month, but so has availability of vaccine, and Hogan in recent weeks had already accelerated the timeline for vaccine eligibility.
“We’re now able to move more quickly because we’ve been getting increased supply” and because the state had expanded the logistics for administering shots, Hogan said Monday.
The state was in phase 2B of its vaccine eligibility plan as of Monday, which includes people with some underlying health conditions. That’s in addition to the millions of Marylanders who already qualified, from health workers and nursing home residents and staff to teachers and essential government and industry workers.
Hogan previously said that all Marylanders age 16 and over could get shots starting April 27.
The state has opened several mass vaccination sites and plans more, in addition to continuing to push out vaccine through local health departments, hospitals, pharmacies and other facilities.
Hogan has likened the rush get shots to everyone who wants them as a “race” between vaccinations and the coronavirus variants that have been fueling the rise in cases in Maryland and across the country, which had just been coming down from a major wave that peaked in January.
There currently are more than 650 cases involving variants in Maryland, most related to a strain first identified in the United Kingdom, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There were 859 total cases reported Monday in Maryland, bringing to total to more than 418,000 cases, according to the Maryland Department of Health. There were 12 more deaths reported, bringing the total deaths during the pandemic to 8,177 in Maryland. There are 1,165 people hospitalized.
CDC figures show that there have been 3.1 million doses administered in Maryland, though two of three vaccines authorized for use require two shots. That puts the state in the middle of the pack for vaccinations by population.
The state reports that about a third of residents are fully vaccinated.
Hogan has lifted many restrictions on businesses. He has not said if there are conditions in which he would reinstate any provisions to tamp down cases. The state’s mask mandate remains in effect.