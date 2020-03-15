Gov. Hogan warns bar owners that ban on large gatherings applies to St. Patrick’s Day festivities

Gov. Larry Hogan is warning bar owners that they must comply with the state’s ban on large gatherings, a reminder that if businesses don’t self-regulate, the state will be watching.
“Anyone who hosts or is part of the crowds in bars this weekend is jeopardizing the health of others and must avoid any contact with family members or friends over the age of 60 or those with underlying health conditions,” Hogan’s office said, first in a tweet and then in a full written statement.
The spread of the coronavirus has impacted all manner of public activity - work, nursing home visitations, sporting events - and bar owners and revelers looking to enjoy a weekend full of partying before St. Patrick’s day are no exception.
Hogan acknowledged the disappointment, but said there will be no exceptions to the state ban on gatherings of 250 people or more.
“We recognize Tuesday is St. Patrick’s Day, but it is an urgent public health priority to not be in crowds and implement aggressive social distancing," Hogan said.
In the statement Hogan’s office emphasized that state officials will be monitoring those who violate the edict.
“Additionally, Governor Hogan reiterated that failure to follow his order prohibiting large gatherings is a crime, and will be enforced if businesses fail to comply,” the statement said.
The warning was issued in all bold lettering.
Violating the order is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and/or a fine up to $5,000.