Pharmacies play growing role in COVID-19 vaccinations

Giant Food Pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccine doses to health care employees in Washington, D.C., becoming the latest pharmacy to contract with federal and local officials to inoculate residents around the country.
CVS and Walgreens already have begun vaccinating nursing home workers and residents in a half dozen states including Maryland under a similar contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The Giant program will begin administering the Moderna vaccine as early as Dec. 26 under its contract with HHS and the local government, the company said Thursday.
The contracts so far only apply to top priority groups, including the health care workers and those in nursing homes. There is no date yet for wider vaccination.
So far there are two vaccines with emergency authorization for use, one from Moderna and another from Pfizer and BioNTech. There are several others are in the pipeline and official believe vaccinations will expand greatly next year, though widespread access will remain challenging because of the complexities of production and distribution.
The decision on who to vaccinate and when has met with some controversy.
In Maryland, the United Food and Commercial Workers Union has called on Gov. Larry Hogan to prioritize essential grocery and meatpacking plant workers, citing a recommendation from a key advisory board to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The union says nationally it represents 25,500 workers in food and retail jobs.
Workers in Eastern Shore chicken plants were among those hit especially hard by the coronavirus, and several meat packing plants across the country have reported outbreaks.
The union also called for the vaccines to be free and workers be given paid time off to get their shots. So far, there have been no costs to those receiving vaccinations.
Hogan has released a plan with top priority to health care workers, first responders and those in nursing facilities. The next priority group includes those who are at high risk for severe COVID-19, which could include seniors and those with certain health conditions, rather than those in specific job categories. Essential workers would follow, before the general public.