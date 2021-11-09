Thousands of kids vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maryland in first few days

So far, at least 1.9 million children ages 5 to 11 have been infected with COVID-19 and about 8,300 have been hospitalized, with a third of those needed intensive care. Nearly 100 in the age range have died, making it a leading cause of death for that group. In Maryland, four children up to age 9 and eight between 10 and 19 have died from the infection, out of more than 103,000 cases, according to state health department data.