Baltimore plant pauses COVID vaccine production amid FDA inspection after Johnson & Johnson mishap

Emergent Biosolutions disclosed the temporary halt to production of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in a Monday fling with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It said the FDA launched its inspection of the Bayview facility April 12 and Emergent agreed April 16 “not to initiate the manufacturing of any new material at its Bayview facility and to quarantine existing material manufactured at the Bayview facility pending completion of the inspection and remediation of any resulting findings.”