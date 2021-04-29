COVID vaccine maker says it has a plan to fix Baltimore plant after mishap

Emergent BioSolutions executives said Thursday that they expect to submit a plan in coming days to federal regulators outlining how they will clean up the Baltimore plant that had to dump 15 million doses of contaminated COVID vaccine.
It will “meet or exceed” the requirements from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which outlined multiple failures in an inspection report released April 21, Emergent President and CEO Robert G. Kramer Sr. said.
Kramer addressed the problems at the start of a call with the investment community about the company’s first quarter earnings, which showed a big increase in revenue.
He assessed much of the blame for the mishap with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on the company’s “bold” moves to ready its Bayview plant to produce the hundreds of millions of doses needed to stem the deadly global coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m proud of the fact that we jumped into this,” Kramer said. “And we’d absolutely do it again.”
Kramer again criticized the news media for eroding trust in the vaccines, which he pledged would not leave his facilities until they were fit for use. The New York Times first reported earlier this month the mistake made at the Bayview facility, which had been infused with hundreds of millions in federal dollars for pandemic planning, as well as previous inspection problems.
Kramer wouldn’t say when he thought the FDA might sign off on COVID vaccine production at the plant. The FDA had asked the Gaithersburg-based firm to pause bulk production of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which it made under contract with that vaccine developer.
“Our priority is to get back into production soon,” he said, “but only after corrective action is taken.”
No COVID vaccine from the Bayview plant has been used by the public. All Johnson & Johnson vaccine injected into Americans came from a plant in the Netherlands.
In addition to FDA scrutiny, the company also faces a lawsuit from an institutional investor, which is seeking class action status, and an inquiry from a congressional subcommittee. The lawsuit alleges Emergent and its executive made false statements that led to a steep rise in the share price and then a substantial loss after the troubles were made public.
The company has said the lawsuit is without merit, and it will comply with the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus’ request for documents and testimony.
The news reports of the problems did not come to light until March 31, the end of the first quarter, and they did not hurt the company’s short-term revenue or profitability.
Emergent reported revenue increased 78% increase to $343 million in the first three months of 2021, compared with $192.5 million in the same period in 2020. It earned $69.7 million in the latest quarter after losing $12.5 million a year earlier.
Much of the company’s revenues are from contract production of vaccines and therapies for other companies, including the COVID vaccines. It takes in somewhat less revenue from the production of anthrax and smallpox vaccines that it owns and sells to the U.S. government for the strategic stockpile. It also produces the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan.
The pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccine production is expected to have an impact on revenue for the year, the company said. The FDA also directed Emergent to stop producing the AstraZeneca vaccine at the Bayview facility altogether.
Emergent reported revenue from its contract manufacturing business would likely drop to $765 million-$875 million for the year from the previously anticipated $925 million-$965 million.
After the earnings were announced, Emergent’s stock fell $3.15 a share in after-hours trading to $60 each around 6:15 p.m. The stock peaked most recently at $125.19 a share in February.