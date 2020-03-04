Gov. Larry Hogan plans to seek immediate access to millions of dollars in the state’s rainy day fund to fight the novel coronavirus in addition to $10 million in extra funding in the state budget, he said Wednesday.
There are no confirmed cases in the state, though 21 people have been tested in Maryland for the virus that has infected more than 100 people across the country and tens of thousands of people in countries across the globe. Ten people in Maryland already have tested negative, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
The funding will allow the state to be ready if there are cases of COVID-19, which causes respiratory symptoms such as coughing and trouble breathing. Most cases are mild, but scientists believe the virus leads to hospitalization for about 16% of cases and death in less than 1%. Public health officials across the country say more infections are likely, and other states also have been taking steps to bolster funding to prepare, as has the federal government.
Emergency legislation was introduced in the Maryland Senate shortly after Hogan said he wanted authority to transfer $50 million from the state’s rainy day fund, formally called the Revenue Stabilization Account, during the regular meeting of the state’s Board of Public Works in Annapolis. In a sign of the urgency, rules were suspended to send the bill directly to committee.
“Here in Maryland there is not yet any public health emergency,” Hogan said at the board meeting. “As of this morning, 21 individuals in Maryland have been tested: 10 results have been negative; 11 still remain pending. There are no positive cases. While we continue to hope for the best, we are also actively planning for the worst.”
Maryland Emergency Management Agency also raised its activation level to “enhanced.” That is one step above normal operations on a four-step scale and means an event requires additional monitoring or resources from across state government.
“Our state is taking every precaution when it comes to the coronavirus,” Hogan said.
Hogan hasn’t outlined specific uses for the emergency funds. He said generally that it is for costs associated with the virus response and gives the state “flexibility to immediately access resources.” The funding he plans to seek in the state budget will be based on the state health department’s contingency planning, he said.
Hogan also said this week that he expects the administration of President Donald Trump to request $3 billion in extra funds for coronavirus response. Hogan expected the state would be able to seek reimbursement for costs associated with monitoring and testing.
The state health department has said it is not charging for the testing for COVID-19, but people may be charged for a blood test by their health provider. The state received federal authority to do its own testing on Tuesday rather than send samples to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. This is expected to shorten the time for test results to a day from two to three days.
Peter Franchot, the state comptroller, said there were a lot of economic issues for the state stemming from a potential outbreak here. Already there have been effects, even without a case. He cited a slowdown at the state-owned port of Baltimore and the potential for a slowdown in travel through the state’s BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Money invested by the state would be affected by large financial market movements — most markets already ar down more than 10% — and a dip in consumer confidence that could cost the state.
“There are economic and fiscal impacts that coronavirus has already caused for our state and will continue if the outbreak worsens,” Franchot said before announcing he plans to convene a forum at the University of Baltimore with “experts and stakeholders” on March 24 to discuss the current and potential impacts.
So far, there are few signs that major events in Baltimore or the state are being canceled or postponed, as they have been in some U.S. cities.
Baltimore City officials specifically said Wednesday that there are not immediate plans to do so.
"We're not canceling anything," Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young said at a news conference Wednesday.
Baltimore Sun reporter Lillian Reed contributed to this article.