Shots for tots: Maryland’s COVID-19 experts push for parents to protect little kids as vaccines are recommended for the youngest ages

A year and a half after the rollout of the first COVID-19 vaccines, health officials are planning to start giving shots this week to the last remaining group: babies and young children.

There are about 19 million kids ages 6 months to 5 years around the country, including 358,000 in Maryland, and vaccines for them from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech could both be available early this week.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday issued an emergency use authorization for the shots for little kids.

Maryland health officials have ordered their first of the doses for young children. They and other public health experts are hopeful that enough kids are vaccinated ahead of what’s expected to be a late summer or fall wave, one fueled by new omicron subvariants that are gaining steam locally and nationally.

The level of demand for shots now, however, remains to be seen.

“We anticipate that there will be an initial burst of families who have been anxiously awaiting the vaccine,” said Dr. Deborah Badawi, president of the Maryland chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“However, after that, there certainly does not seem to be a sense of urgency among families at this point, and likely more hesitation for younger children,” she said. “We certainly do recommend getting the younger children vaccinated due to the subvariants affecting more children.”

Badawi said most kids who get sick with COVID have been recovering, though the omicron variant that fueled a massive winter surge did send a lot of kids to the hospital. She said the vaccine can protect them and any vulnerable family members at home or in the community against dominant subvariants and those emerging during this latest wave.

The concern about vaccine uptake stems from surveys showing that a majority of parents don’t plan to get their young children inoculated right away. Data also shows that the next age group, children ages 5 to 11, is currently the least vaccinated.

In Maryland, about 43% of those children are vaccinated, the lowest percentage of any age group in the state, according to an analysis of the data by The Baltimore Sun. Just 3% have gotten booster shots. The vaccines were authorized for emergency use in that age group last fall.

The rate for kids aged 12 to 17 jumps to 77% fully vaccinated and about 30% boosted.

The trends are similar at the national level, with the youngest people vaccinated the least, though Marylanders are more vaccinated at every age than U.S. residents as a whole.

Jhonathan Yamasqui, 6, of Baltimore receives a COVID-19 vaccination from pharmacist Mai-Thu Dang, during a vaccine clinic in December at John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle School. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest children, beginning at age 6 months, have faced delays. The Pfizer vaccine initially failed to develop a strong enough immune response in children at least 2 years old. That vaccine is now a three-dose regimen, with each shot being one-tenth of an adult dose. Moderna requires two doses that are each a quarter of its adult dose.

Maryland officials say they plan to rely on pediatricians to reach and vaccinate children, and an easier vaccine ordering process may lure more doctors’ offices to offer shots.

State and local testing and vaccination sites, including the one at State Center in Baltimore, also plan to offer vaccines and boosters to everyone eligible. Pharmacies are not permitted to vaccinate children under age 3, per a federal standard.

Some health officials moved fast to set up vaccine clinics for children under 5 years old. Baltimore County will host one at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Eastern Family Resource Center at 9150 Franklin Square Drive in Rosedale.

Health officials also plan to continue their COVID-19 vaccine advertising, including a new “Real Families” campaign that Republican Gov. Larry Hogan announced during a June 9 news conference.

The state’s deputy public health secretary, Dr. Jinlene Chan, urged parents to vaccinate their children during that news conference to protect them against severe illness, hospitalization and even death.

The CDC reports 644 COVID-19-related deaths nationwide among children ages 5 to 17. In Maryland, the state health department reports six confirmed deaths among children up to age 9, and 17 deaths among those ages 10 to 19.

There have been more than 106,000 reported cases now among Maryland children up to age 9 in Maryland, out of more than 1.1 million total reported cases, according to state health data. There are likely far more cases among people of all ages because people don’t report results from at-home tests.

“Our goal with this age group,” Chan said, “as it has been for all age groups, is to distribute these COVID-19 vaccines equitably across the state, utilizing our vast network of pediatricians and family practitioners, as well as local health departments, who will be at the forefront of this vaccination effort.”

The state has completed its first order for vaccines and expects to receive 65,400 doses initially, with more to come.

The public health officials say they are concerned about the emergence of subvariants, including the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. They represent relatively small percentages of cases now, but are expected to overtake BA.2.12.1, which is currently responsible for almost three-quarters of the state’s cases.

The newer subvariants may be better at evading vaccines’ protections. But the vaccines remain effective at keeping people out of the hospital, said Matthew Frieman, a longtime coronavirus researcher and an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Maryland.

“Vaccination is still the easiest way to protect anyone from getting severe disease after infection,” he said. “This is irrespective of age. Having existing immunity protects you from having potentially life-threatening illness after SARS-CoV-2 infection and makes the bar higher to be infected after an exposure.”

The protections do wane, and the latest data shows those protections are especially short-lived against the dominant and rising subvariants. But Frieman said the so-called breakthrough infections among the vaccinated are mostly milder.

Gov. Larry Hogan in 2021 at the State House in Annapolis, with Dr. Jinlene Chan, deputy secretary of public health. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun / Baltimore Sun)

Researchers, including Frieman, are working on omicron-specific vaccines; Frieman is working with Novavax. They aim to tackle those emerging subvariants that seem to be more contagious. But he said getting the right mix can be complicated because the trajectory of the virus is unknown.

“Omicron-specific vaccine boosters are surely coming,” he said. “The question is which omicron and do you combine a few different ones together? That is all being studied now in animals and humans, so we should know soon.”

Dr. Rebecca Carter, a pediatrician at the University of Maryland Medical Center, said the biggest risk is getting no vaccine at all.

The current subvariants seem to be making kids less sick, which may be a combination of vaccinations, previous infections and the strains themselves. That may be somewhat comforting, she said, but parents shouldn’t assume the virus will become less of a threat.

“The data shows that those who are unvaccinated are still at significantly higher risk of hospitalizations and ICU stays and long COVID symptoms,” said Carter, also an assistant professor of pediatrics in the university’s school of medicine.

Some kids, and adults, do seem to have avoided infection even when exposed, and experts don’t have all the answers about why. Some may be due to previous infections or even luck.

Carter said the vaccinations and boosters are a good idea in general.

“We don’t know what’s around the corner,” she said. “Take advantage of the summer months, when maybe you have flexibility in timing, to get vaccinated. Do it before the wave next fall that we’re all bracing for.”