Maryland ramps down mass COVID vaccination sites, with locations set to close over next six weeks

Maryland plans to close its mass coronavirus vaccination sites around the state in the next six weeks and transfer resources to more smaller, more targeted clinics, state officials said Thursday.
The demand at the sites had been dropping, and officials had already said they planned to phase out the large centers.
“I said our goal was to put ourselves out of business at these mass vaccination sites, and as one of the most vaccinated states in the country, we are now approaching that point,” said Gov. Larry Hogan in a statement.
“We have already begun shifting some of these resources to our mobile clinics and community-based activities as we continue in our mission to make sure no arm is left behind.”
The sites have been open for several months, and their closing will begin in coming weeks in more rural locations in Western Maryland, northern Maryland and the Eastern Shore.
The Hagerstown Premium Outlets site will move to Meritus Hospital beginning June 5, followed by the closure of Leidos Field and Ripken IronBirds Stadium site in Aberdeen and the closure of the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center site in Salisbury on June 19.
In Central Maryland, the M&T Bank Stadium site in Baltimore City will close July 2. The Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium site in Annapolis and the Mall in Columbia site will close July 3.
In the Washington suburbs, the Regency Furniture Stadium site in Waldorf will close June 24. Six Flags America Theme Park site in Upper Marlboro will close last on July 17.
The Greenbelt Metro site operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency is already closed.
Many of the sites that offer two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines will stop offering first doses soon and only offer second doses or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Shots are still available at 700 pharmacies and many doctors’ offices in Maryland, and hospitals and health departments continue to hold regular clinics. Site can be found at covidvax.maryland.gov, and officials note that free rides are available through Uber and Lyft and child care is offered. .
All together, the sites have administered about 1 million doses of the approximately 6.2 million total shots offered anywhere in the state. About 70.3% of adults in the state have gotten at least one dose of vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
Cases and hospitalizations have dropped significantly since the winter peak, with just 134 cases reported Thursday for a total of 460,194 cases in the state during the pandemic. About 347 people are currently hospitalized, down from a high of more than 1,950 in mid-January.
At this point in the campaign, public health experts say the move to smaller clinics isn’t a bad strategy, so long as the vaccination effort doesn’t wane.
Continued vaccination will be needed to protect individuals and prevent another wave of cases in the fall, said Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, a former Maryland health secretary and vice dean for public health practice and community engagement at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
“The key is this does not signal a decline in demand for vaccine, it’s just a decline in demand at these places,” Sharfstein said. “So you have to find the demand and meet it where it is.”
