More than 2 weeks after cybersecurity breach, Maryland reports thousands of new COVID cases, surging positivity

More than 28,500 Marylanders tested positive for COVID-19 during the past two weeks since Maryland Department of Health servers were taken offline following a cyberattack and state officials reported little data.
The state restored some data reporting Monday, the same day as Gov. Larry Hogan reported that he had tested positive for the virus.
Some figures, such as where infections were logged and how many people have died, still have not been updated.
The lack of information, particularly on cases and testing, had worried public health officials and angered lawmakers, as officials acknowledged the importance of the data.
“I want to thank the team of people who have been working diligently over the past 16 days to bring our COVID-19 data reporting back online,” state Health Secretary Dennis R. Schrader said in a statement. “This data is critical to our keeping the public informed and to further drive our COVID fighting operations.”
The positive tests reflect a 7-day average positivity rate of 10.27%, nearly twice what it was when it was last reported Dec. 3 and more than double the international standard of 5% that reflects adequate testing.
Consumers looking for tests ahead of Christmas and New Year’s events have reported long lines at testing states and rapid tests have been difficult to come by, though some local health department have begun dispensing them at testing sites, libraries and elsewhere.
There now have been 621,220 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Maryland, which along with other states, is seeing a surge in cases linked to the dominant delta variant and possibly the rapidly transmitting omicron variant.
The state had been reporting some data, such as hospitalizations, which reached 1,345 Monday. That’s up from fewer than 500 in mid-November.
State officials are urging people to be vaccinated, get booster shots and seek testing when needed.
