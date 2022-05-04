Cases of COVID-19 in Maryland are high again, but risks are not. Here’s why.

COVID-19 cases began rising again around Maryland last month and have exceeded 1,000 each day for the past two weeks. There were 1,330 reported Wednesday, the most since early February, when the state was coming off the massive omicron surge.

That’s enough to push the percentage of tests coming back positive in the state above 5%, a threshold that public health experts say indicates infections are widespread.

There are also likely far more cases that are going unreported because more people are testing at home or are not testing at all.

Still, the rise in cases has not triggered any new official protective measures, or seemingly, alarm.

That’s because the rise in infections hasn’t yet translated into a deluge of severe cases. Hospitalizations remain relatively low in Maryland with 219 in acute care or ICU beds reported Wednesday, a fraction of the 3,452 reported during the pandemic peak in January.

“Hospitalizations are indeed rising,” said Bob Atlas, president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association. “But COVID patients represent just 3.3% of all patients in our hospitals, one of the lowest percentages since we began tracking in April 2020.”

Those low hospitalizations now factor heavily into the warnings issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s a switch from calculations that were heavily weighted by the number of cases.

The CDC considers risk to be low around Maryland and most of the country, with high risks centered largely in the Northeast.

Officials say the vaccinations and booster shots available to everyone over the age of 5 are working to protect most people from getting really sick, though threats remain for those who are older and with certain underlying health conditions, especially if they are unvaccinated. Regulators are currently evaluating vaccines for younger children and could authorize their use as soon as June.

Nearly 76% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

However, the pandemic still remains a concern among health officials.

Under the previous calculations by the CDC, 17 counties and Baltimore City have high or substantial COVID-19 transmission.

An order by the CDC to wear masks on public transportation was halted by a federal judge last month, but the agency still recommends people wear good face masks, especially for those who are at higher risk or unvaccinated.

Surveillance continues by the Maryland Department of Health. The agency also continues to offer free masks at certain locations and promote testing, vaccinations, booster shots and, now, a test-to-treat program that allows people to receive the anti-viral Paxlovid after an evaluation.

“People should be fully vaccinated and boosted and wear masks when in close proximity with others,” Atlas said. “Get tested after suspected exposure or any time you feel symptoms. If you test positive and your health care professional recommends it, get one of the medications that can control the illness and prevent hospitalization.”