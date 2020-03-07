The three people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus this week were on an Egyptian cruise on the Nile River, said Gov. Larry Hogan, who shared more details during a Friday evening news conference about the Montgomery County residents, the first in the state to test positive.
“We’re obviously concerned, we’re not getting any sleep and the information is coming at us pretty fast and furious,” Hogan said in the conference.
Hogan announced the positive tests Thursday evening and then declared a state of emergency to free up resources and enhance coordination among agencies.
In addition to the three confirmed cases in the state, 44 people have been tested and 8 are still pending. One person under investigation is at University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson, the hospital confirmed Friday. It’s unknown where the others are located or if they are hospitalized or isolated at home as they await results.
Specimens collected by hospitals are now sent to the state lab in East Baltimore, which has 1,000 testing kits on hand to test more residents, said Fran Phillips, deputy state health secretary for public health during the Friday news conference.
The three people in Maryland who already tested positive — a couple in their 70s and an unrelated woman in her 50s — are currently isolated in their homes and their symptoms are abating. Phillips said five family members have been advised to be tested and officials continue to trace their contacts with others to determine if more people should also be tested.
Hogan said their cases are related to six others confirmed in Texas. One of the patients traveled to suburban Philadelphia and met with students there, which resulted in Pennsylvania health officials deciding to temporarily close five Bucks County schools. Another of the patients attended an event Feb. 29 at The Village at Rockville, a retirement community. Attendees were urged to contact their health providers immediately.
The three people had been on an international cruise when they were exposed to the virus, said Dr. Travis Gayles, the chief health officer for Montgomery County. They returned to Maryland on Feb. 20 and were tested this week for COVID-19 after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded the criteria for testing beyond its initial guidance to include those who had recently traveled to Italy, South Korea and Iran, Gayles said in a news conference Friday.
“The testing guidelines did not change until this week,” he said. “That has evolved.”
The respiratory disease has sickened more than 100,000 across the globe and killed more than 3,300. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency when confirming the three cases Thursday, allowing Maryland to mobilize its emergency operations center and ramp up its coordination with local and federal agencies.
All three of those infected in Maryland are in isolation, and the state health department is investigating all of their recent contacts to ensure that anyone else who might have been exposed can be tested, he said. The patients appear to be recovering and did not have “anything more than minimal contact with school-aged children,” Gayles said.
“The three cases involved here are doing well clinically and for the most part their symptoms have abated,” he said.
Officials did not release the names or where in Montgomery County the three live or initially where they contracted the coronaviurs, out of concern for their privacy. Officials also have not identified the hospitals where the patients were treated and where else they traveled or airports they used, a lack of information that drew criticism on Friday.
Across the country, health officials have not named any of the individuals who have been confirmed to have COVID-19 because that information would violate federal laws. However, other states and cities have provided much more precise details about their travels, such New York State and Chicago.
Meanwhile, state lawmakers continue to move funding for preparedness forward, though officials have not detailed where all the money will be spent.
The Senate gave final approval to Hogan’s bill that would allow him to use up to $50 million from the state’s rainy day fund for coronavirus response. The measure now moves to the House of Delegates, which is also expected to approve the bill.
Maryland Sen. Bill Ferguson urged lawmakers to practice good hygiene and reminded them that additional hand sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the State House complex in Annapolis. Ferguson also reminded senators to get and share information from trusted sources, such as the CDC and the Maryland Department of Health.
Ferguson said it was not likely that the coronavirus would affect the General Assembly, which is scheduled to be in session through early April.
“This body and this chamber has not recessed early or adjourned early since the Civil War and so there is no reason whatsoever to think this year would be any different," said Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat.
Other events have been canceled in the region and nationally, as more people are expected to test positive for the virus because more people are being tested.
The CDC initially restricted testing to people with symptoms such as fever, cough and trouble breathing who had traveled or come in direct contact with someone infected. The guidance has now been expanded but test kits remain limited.
The latest people to test positive are 21 people aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that is being held off the coast of California, said Vice President Mike Pence, who’s in charge of the federal response, during a Friday news conference.
The numbers are expected to keep climbing. Pence said that private labs soon should be able to conduct tests in addition to every state lab. About 1.1 million tests have now been sent out to labs in preparation, said Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Earlier Friday, lawmakers on Capitol Hill heard from experts from Johns Hopkins University about the trouble rolling out the tests and their continuing shortage, as well as other issues with preparedness.
The United States currently does not have enough tests for all citizens who have symptoms of the coronavirus, and a significant rise in cases could put “substantial pressure” on hospital intensive-care units across the country, the Hopkins experts said.
Quest Diagnostics and other private clinical laboratories are working to develop their own tests, and while more widespread testing likely will confirm more cases, it’s also likely to lower the percentage of fatal cases, said Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
“We need to continue to substantially expand diagnostic testing,” Inglesby said. “The goal is to get to a point where any patient who has symptoms of the coronavirus can be tested. … We don’t have the bandwidth to do that now.”
A vaccine for COVID-19 could be a year to 18 months away “if all goes well,” he said.
“We should be developing plans for mass manufacture of the vaccine when it is developed,” Inglesby said.
Anxiety and a lack of reliable information about the spread of the coronavirus worldwide prompted Hopkins to develop an online COVID Dashboard that is being opened 1.2 billion times a day, said Lauren Gardner, associate professor in the school’s department of civil and systems engineering, who developed the dashboard that offers case counts around the world.
“This really speaks to this huge demand for trustworthy, reliable information,” Gardner said.
Because the disease can be transmitted through airborne droplets, Hopkins and other hospitals are looking into how to increase the number of airborne isolation rooms in their facilities, said Dr. Lisa Maragakis, senior director of infection prevention for the Johns Hopkins Health System.
Shortages in staffing — especially at smaller, more rural hospitals — and limited medical supplies due to disruptions in Chinese manufacturing are among the issues U.S. health care providers are likely to face in their response to the outbreak, Maragakis said.
Keeping the “worried" well away from emergency rooms will help reduce wait times and allow those who are critically ill to receive treatment, she said.
“We want to encourage patients who are worried they have the virus but may have mild symptoms to recover at home," Maragakis said.
The lack of information hasn’t just been an issue for the public.
A recent survey of 6,500 nurses across the country found many lacked adequate information on their workplace’s plans for the coronavirus response, said Jason Farley, a nurse practitioner and professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.
While the survey represents just a snapshot of the full medical community, it reflects “significant anxiety among health care workforce,” he said.
“We must raise awareness without raising public panic and fear,” Farley said.
Baltimore Sun Media Group reporters Liz Bowie and Cody Boteler contributed to this article.