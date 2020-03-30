Maryland works to expand coronavirus testing, with drive-through sites open for certain groups

Testing for the coronavirus in Maryland remains limited to the most vulnerable such as seniors and health care providers, but Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday that state officials are working to expand who has access among those groups with drive-through testing sites now open.
Hogan said in a morning news conference that drive-through sites have opened at Motor Vehicle Administration emissions stations in Glen Burnie, Waldorf and Bel Air, as well as at FedEx Field in Landover.
Testing at the sites is “strictly limited” to those with doctors’ orders and an appointment, Hogan said.
Frances Phillips, Maryland’s deputy secretary for public health services, said the sites were for people with symptoms and those age 65 and older, health care workers and first responders, people who live in group homes or people who are determined by their health care provider to be medically unstable.
Hogan said 51% of all positive cases involve people who are age 50 and younger and 56% of hospitalizations involve people younger than age 60.
Monday morning, the state reported that 1,413 people have tested positive in the state for the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, with the most cases reported the Washington, D.C. suburbs.
There have been 353 people hospitalized and 15 deaths.
The state also reported there have 13,316 negative test results.
Most hospitals also are now able to swab people for testing, with the samples sent to the state lab and private labs at Johns Hopkins Hospital, LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics to determine results. Those tests also require a doctor’s order.