The novel strain of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, has spread to Maryland as concerns about the illness, travel restrictions and event cancelations mount.
With some 100,000 people sickened in as many as 80 countries around the world, the respiratory disease causes a more serious illness than the typical cold and can lead to difficulty with breathing, scientists and researchers say. In the U.S., more than 230 cases have been confirmed, spreading to at least 17 states and killing 14 people as of Friday.
There is no vaccine, and one won’t likely be available until 2021, the according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and no specific therapeutics exist.
Maryland officials, organizations and business have instructed state residents to remain calm and stick to preventative sickness measures such as frequent and thorough hand washing and staying home from work, school and public outings when feeling under the weather. Here’s a timeline that covers Maryland’s response to the illness and what you need to know in order to stay healthy.
Coronaviruses are common throughout the world and often cause symptoms such as sore throats and coughs, according to the CDC. The new strain of coronavirus, first confirmed by scientists in Wuhan, China, can manifest itself in similar cold-like ways. About 80% of patients have more mild cases, while 20% are more severe, requiring hospitalization. Officials say the death rate is believed to be higher than that of the seasonal flu, which is less than 1%.
In Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan confirmed that three people who had recently traveled abroad had tested positive for COVID-19 so far, with 26 others testing negative and 12 tests pending. The governor declared a state of emergency — which calls for increased monitoring and coordination among state agencies — and introduced legislation that grants him the authority to transfer resources from the state’s “rainy day fund,” the state’s cash cushion.
The three people in Maryland who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus had been on an international cruise that was “not affiliated with Baltimore,” said Dr. Travis Gayles, the chief health officer for Montgomery County said Friday. They are a couple in their 70s and an unrelated woman in her 50s.
Officials in health care, education and business that have international populations are taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. All hospitals in the state are prepared to quarantine patients, and those considered particularly sick could go to a specially prepared Biocontainment Unit at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
The World Health Organization on Jan. 30 declared the virus a global public health emergency as the U.S. advised against all travel to China. Several Maryland universities’ travel to China was suspended.
Aside from wiping down surfaces, washing hands with soap and refraining from touching your face, Marylanders should prepare to work from home and brace themselves for closures of schools, businesses, airports and governments. While prep kits with food and prescriptions might be necessary for an extended quarantine period, wearing face masks likely does little to protect healthy people and should be primarily reserved for medical offices.
Thus far, no college or university athletic departments have changed their teams’ schedules or travel plans because of the coronavirus.
The University of Maryland and Towson University have suspended study abroad programs in Italy and told students to return home after the CDC raised its coronavirus warning level to limit travel in that country. University of Maryland students studying in South Korea were also instructed to return home.
The Women of the World (WOW) Festival, which was expected to bring more than 1,000 attendees to Baltimore this weekend, was canceled amid “growing concerns and uncertainty” about the coronavirus.
Hours after Hogan confirmed Maryland’s three cases of the coronavirus, Johns Hopkins officials announced they would prohibit fans from attending the first and second rounds of the Division III men’s basketball tournament at Goldfarb Gymnasium in Baltimore on Friday and Saturday, citing the CDC’s guidelines regarding mass gatherings. The Yeshiva University basketball team, which competed Friday, had its Pikesville hotel reservation canceled on Thursday because one of the students at the school tested positive for the coronavirus.
A religious school for Jewish girls sent home three students early Wednesday because they may have come in contact with someone in New York who tested positive for coronavirus.
The port of Baltimore’s booming container has reduced its operating hours because of declines in incoming cargo due to the international coronavirus outbreak, officials said Feb. 28. Cruise ship companies have also instituted screening measures for passengers and won’t allow anyone onto the ships who have visited areas affected by the coronavirus or come into contact with others who have been to those areas in the past two weeks.
The decision to close schools during an outbreak is complicated. Experts say a longterm school closure in the event of a quarantine order would hinder student progress, create problems for parents in the workforce and negatively affect children who rely on free meals. It could also disrupt the economy.
This will help medical professionals to take steps to keep others from getting infected or exposed, the CDC website states. If you think you have the coronavirus, if possible, put on a face mask before coming into contact with other people or entering a facility and ask the healthcare provider to call the local or state health department.
Here are the confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. The map below updates once an hour.
COVID-19 is projected to inflict billions of dollars in losses on the $8.8-trillion global travel industry, the biggest hit since the economic meltdown of 2008-09.
Maryland’s attorney general is warning residents and investors to be on the lookout for scams related to the new coronavirus, including websites that advertise products that claim to cure or prevent COVID-19.
A nonprofit arts group canceled its planned Chinese New Year event in Annapolis featuring Chinese artists and out of “extreme caution” over the spread of the coronavirus.
The Harford County Public Library has compiled a listing of online resources to assist the community in learning the facts about the coronavirus.
Howard County officials on Friday will participate in a tabletop exercise — an activity for key personnel to simulate an emergency situation — for how to handle the virus if it should hit the county.