Maryland hospitals allowed to raise rates to pay for surge of coronavirus patients

Hospitals in Maryland will be allowed to temporarily raise rates charged to all patients as a means of funding emergency and ongoing care for patients during the coronavirus pandemic, state regulators said. They also will be able to bypass normal regulatory steps needed to make changes such as adding extra beds.
The move was expected because hospitals will have extra costs related to a surge of patients. They also have been forgoing revenue as they cut elective care to make room for patients with the COVID-19 illness.
The rates hospitals charge patients for everything from surgery to giving birth in Maryland are tightly regulated by the state, but hospitals have had to move quickly to add beds and acquire ventilators and masks and other protective equipment, officials said.
Health Services Cost Review Commission just informed the hospitals about the emergency funding, which hospitals will need to show is reasonable, officials said. No approvals have been granted yet and there is no estimate for the costs.
“If the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase, hospitals will need additional financial resources to further expand capacity,” said Adam Kane, chairman of commission, in a statement. “Our agency is taking action now to ensure hospitals are appropriately funded and ready for the potential surge of patients.”
State officials also expect to get some federal funding to offset costs for care.
Other state agencies also are removing licensing and regulatory barriers to speed the process of adding beds at the hospitals, some of which have already announced plans, including Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore and Northwest Hospital in Randallstown.
“We are preparing for an increase in cases of novel coronavirus, and we want hospitals and health care systems to be ready,” said Robert Neall, Maryland’s health secretary, in a statement. “Maryland will pursue federal funding to help supplement the costs associated with the expanded care and resources that may be needed to care for Marylanders affected by this pandemic.”