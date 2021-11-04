Where to get your children the COVID-19 vaccine in Maryland

With the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine receiving federal approval to be administered to children ages 5 to 11, children in Maryland are set to receive their dose from public agencies and private organizations throughout the state as soon as Friday.
According to officials, 181,000 doses will be distributed in the coming weeks, enough to vaccinate more than one-third of Maryland’s 515,000 children but perhaps not sufficient to meet the immediate demand.
So as hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses make their way to the state, here’s where parents can sign up to get their children vaccinated against the coronavirus.
- Public schools: Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday that all of Maryland’s 24 public school systems have agreed to host vaccination clinics. Check your local school system’s website and follow announcements in the coming days for details on where and how to sign up in your area.
- CVS Health: The retail and pharmacy chain announced Wednesday that it will offer vaccine doses at 32 locations across Maryland, with appointments starting Sunday. You can apply now for an appointment at cvs.com.
- Rite Aid: Similarly, the retail and pharmacy chain announced that it will begin scheduling appointments for children, this time with shots starting Saturday. The company said in a news release that it will begin accepting applications for appointments at riteaid.com beginning Thursday.
- Walgreens: The retail and pharmacy chain announced that it, too, will begin scheduling appointments for children. Parents can register now at walgreens.com/schedulevaccine, through the Walgreens mobile app or by calling 1-800-Walgreens starting now. The company said it will begin administering the doses Saturday.
- Health departments/mobile clinics: Residents can also register to get their children vaccinated through their local health department’s web portal, similar to the way the state handled vaccine appointments for adults. Additionally, Hogan said the state will be launching mobile vaccination clinics to reach more families, which you can learn about here.
Marylanders can also speak directly to their doctors or pharmacies to learn more about how to register and whether their children are eligible.