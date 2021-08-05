‘I’m not dying, but I’m pretty darn sick’: Breakthrough COVID cases, while rare, frustrate vaccinated Marylanders

“There’s been pushback from people who don’t want to wear masks and who say, ‘We shouldn’t need to because we’re doing good here,’ and my response to that has been, ‘We know the small inconveniences that can protect our kids and our families work, and we want to keep the virus at bay as long as possible,’” said Matthew B. Frieman, an associate professor in the department of microbiology and immunology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)