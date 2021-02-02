Bumpus: The established efficacy of the vaccines is based on receiving the second shot at the recommended interval. For the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this is three weeks (21 days) after the first shot and for the Moderna vaccine this is four weeks (28 days) after the first shot. It is important to receive the second shot as close as possible to the recommended interval. The second dose should not be scheduled for an earlier date, however, based on current guidance, the second shot will still be considered valid if administered within a grace period of four days earlier than the recommended interval. Data from clinical trials indicate that when it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval between doses, the second shot can be administered up to six weeks (42 days) after the first shot and current guidance from the [Centers for Disease Control] allows for this. However, again, it is important to have the second shot administered as close to the recommended interval as possible.