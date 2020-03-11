Maryland getting millions more for the fight against coronavirus

Maryland was awarded almost $10.3 million from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to respond to the new coronavirus, the agency announced Wednesday.
The money comes from the recently appropriated $8.3 billion approved by Congress last week and supplements millions that Gov. Larry Hogan has sought from the General Assembly.
“State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in a statement. “CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump, and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy.”
The money is slated for planning and operational readiness for COVID-19, now considered an pandemic by the World Health Organization. It’s also to be used to develop tools and strategies, provide technical assistance and program support and coordination among public health agencies.
About $560 million was awarded to state, localities, territories and tribes Wednesday.
Hogan sought an extra $10 million in this year’s state budget, as well as the ability to tap the state’s $50 million rainy day fund, for coronavirus preparedness.
Congress is working on more funding for the outbreak.