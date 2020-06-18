xml:space="preserve">
Following delays due to coronavirus, Whole Foods store opens doors in Harbor East

Jun 18, 2020
Whole Foods grocery store and food market opened in the Harbor East neighborhood of Baltimore.
After delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new Whole Foods Market store in the Harbor East neighborhood will finally open its doors to customers.

“Whole Foods Market opened a new 47,000 square-foot store in Harbor East, located at 711 S. Central Ave. on Wednesday, June 17,” according to a press release . “The store serves as a relocation of the 1001 Fleet St. store.”

According to the release, the new store comes with a number of special features. Among them are a series Friends of Whole Foods Market,local restaurant outposts such as local specialties Gypsy Queen Café and Ejji Ramen. The new store will also feature a seafood counter with exclusively “sustainable wild-caught or Responsibly Farmed” selections, locally sourced produce and butcher, an in-house bakery and a floral department.

This location was previously slated to open back in April. Because of COVID-19 and associated restrictions, the new store instead only offered online-ordered grocery delivery—the first Whole Foods in the country to open as a delivery-only location.

