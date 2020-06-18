Following delays due to coronavirus, Whole Foods store opens doors in Harbor East

After delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new Whole Foods Market store in the Harbor East neighborhood will finally open its doors to customers.
“Whole Foods Market opened a new 47,000 square-foot store in Harbor East, located at 711 S. Central Ave. on Wednesday, June 17,” according to a press release . “The store serves as a relocation of the 1001 Fleet St. store.”
According to the release, the new store comes with a number of special features. Among them are a series Friends of Whole Foods Market,local restaurant outposts such as local specialties Gypsy Queen Café and Ejji Ramen. The new store will also feature a seafood counter with exclusively “sustainable wild-caught or Responsibly Farmed” selections, locally sourced produce and butcher, an in-house bakery and a floral department.
This location was previously slated to open back in April. Because of COVID-19 and associated restrictions, the new store instead only offered online-ordered grocery delivery—the first Whole Foods in the country to open as a delivery-only location.