Following delays due to coronavirus, Whole Foods store opens doors in Harbor East

According to the release, the new store comes with a number of special features. Among them are a series Friends of Whole Foods Market,local restaurant outposts such as local specialties Gypsy Queen Café and Ejji Ramen. The new store will also feature a seafood counter with exclusively “sustainable wild-caught or Responsibly Farmed” selections, locally sourced produce and butcher, an in-house bakery and a floral department.