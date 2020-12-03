Subscription services for food and drink take off in Baltimore as restaurants look to survive coronavirus pandemic

In Windsor Mill, Derek Freidell and his wife, Julie began offering a coffee subscription service more than two years ago at Gracefully Coffee Roasters, the specialty coffee roaster they opened in 2016. It had always been “a steady grower,” Freidell says. “When Covid-19 hit, it went through the roof.” Orders have quadrupled, and customers are signing up from places as far flung as the West Coast and Canada. “Sometimes I think I feel like a bit of an Amazon fulfillment center,” he joked. Not that he’s complaining; he’s grateful for the additional orders at a time when so many small businesses are going under. And he and Julie work hard to bring a human element to each order, including a handwritten note sealed with wax, something that customers appreciate.